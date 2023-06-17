Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.76 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

