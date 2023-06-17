Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

DHR stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day moving average is $251.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

