Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NHNKY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.