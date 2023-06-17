Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nihon Kohden Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NHNKY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.
About Nihon Kohden
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.