Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

