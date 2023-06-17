Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Price Performance
NTN opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -938.89 and a beta of 0.17. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.50 ($1.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.70.
About Northern 3 VCT
