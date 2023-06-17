Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NTN opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -938.89 and a beta of 0.17. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.50 ($1.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.70.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

