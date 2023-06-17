Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

