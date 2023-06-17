Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.64

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.64 and traded as low as $28.47. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 18,201 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.