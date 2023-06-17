Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.90

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.12). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11), with a volume of 15,928 shares trading hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 9.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
