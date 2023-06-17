Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $161.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

