Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

Shares of NU opened at $7.54 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

