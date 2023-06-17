NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NCNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 21,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.23. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

About NuCana

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

