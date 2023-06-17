Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nucor by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,526,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

