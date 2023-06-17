NULS (NULS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $533,048.40 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
NULS Coin Profile
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,658,405 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
