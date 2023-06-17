Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $264.75 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $264.75 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.86 or 0.06521165 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04587485 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,536,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.