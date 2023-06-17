Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.55.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.32 and a 200 day moving average of $321.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

