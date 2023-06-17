OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 486,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,839. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

OCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491 over the last three months. 6.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.