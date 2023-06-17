Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

