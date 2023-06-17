Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $132.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

