Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 840,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 436,090 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of OGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,745. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

About Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

