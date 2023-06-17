Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 840,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 436,090 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,745. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.27.
