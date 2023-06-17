Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 5,098,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

