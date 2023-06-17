Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORKLY shares. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Orkla ASA Cuts Dividend

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Orkla ASA’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

