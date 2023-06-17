Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Ostin Technology Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OST opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

Featured Articles

