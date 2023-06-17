Oxen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186,197.13 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $186,197.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,485.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00290393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00513936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00402987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,525,037 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

