Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 6,467 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $41.09 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

