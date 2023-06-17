Pagaya Technologies (PGY) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -190.91% -33.38% -10.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.37 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.05 billion $478.56 million -0.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1316 1943 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 213.94%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.93%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.25, meaning that their average stock price is 525% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies competitors beat Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

