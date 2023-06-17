Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

NYSE PARR opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,234,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

