Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.43.
Par Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE PARR opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.