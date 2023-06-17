Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Director Thomas P. Schnettler Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

