Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Stephens started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

FNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 561,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.68% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

