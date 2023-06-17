Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 14th

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -163.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,500 shares of company stock worth $276,465. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

