Park National Corp OH Buys 582 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

