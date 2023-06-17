Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

