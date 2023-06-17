Park National Corp OH Has $720,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average is $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

