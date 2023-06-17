Patricia Q. Olsem Sells 420 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $201.11 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 71.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

