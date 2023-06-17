PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.