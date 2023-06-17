PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,015,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 4,134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,573.0 days.

PCCW Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

