Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In other news, Director Carmen M. Bowser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,161.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $90,161.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $192,830. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

