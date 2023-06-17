Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NYSE PEB opened at $13.24 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,424,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 669,894 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

