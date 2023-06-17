Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.