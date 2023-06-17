Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8492201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.29.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

