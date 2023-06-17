PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

