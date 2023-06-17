PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $13.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

