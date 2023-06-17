Philcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $148,276.53 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $148,276.53 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

