Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. 23,954,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.