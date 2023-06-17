Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
