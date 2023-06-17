PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 17th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE PHX opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.26. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2710084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PHX Energy Services

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.