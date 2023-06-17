Piper Sandler Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $45.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Vital Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
VTLE stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $798.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
