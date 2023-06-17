Piper Sandler Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $45.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

VTLE stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $798.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.