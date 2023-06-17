Piper Sandler Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $71.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.39.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

