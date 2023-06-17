Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 613 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.35. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

