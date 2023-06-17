Platform Technology Partners Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 181,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.