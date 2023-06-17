Platform Technology Partners Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

